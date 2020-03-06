Las Vegas strip club handing out 50K bottles of hand sanitizer

A Las Vegas strip club is looking to help guests stay clean, even when they get a little dirty.

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, rows of hand sanitizer are seen empty at a Walgreens in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, file)

Little Darlings announced it will give away 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

“An opportunity to help with the coronavirus scare is extremely important to us,” manager LeAnna DaPoint said. “Las Vegas is a tourist mecca and we have to do everything possible to stay virus free.”

During March, Little Darlings will give away a free bottle of hand sanitizer to each guest, while supplies last.

“It might seem silly, but we take the health of our guests very seriously,” DaPoint said. “Being the most popular adult club in Las Vegas, we have to ensure the show will go on.”

