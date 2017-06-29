Man, 33, dies while swimming at Lake Mead

The incident happened about 3:33 p.m. at Special Events Beach, just northwest of the marina. Several people called 911 to report a possible drowning, park spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Lake Mead Marina (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 33-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon while swimming at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

When rescue crews arrived, they pulled three people from the water and brought them to safety.

Bystanders pulled a fourth man from the water, but he was unconscious. Paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead about 4:15 p.m.

It’s unclear why bystanders were the ones who pulled the man to shore, or whether he was in the same party as the other three people rescued. Vanover noted the man who died was not wearing a life jacket.

The incident is under investigation. The Clark County coroner’s office will name the man who died once his family has been notified.

This is the sixth possible drowning incident the National Park Service has investigated at the recreation area so far this year, pending autopsy results.

Special Events Beach, Nevada 89005