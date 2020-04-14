Men who died in separate fires on same Las Vegas road ID’d

Two men who died in separate fires on the same road within days of one another both died from thermal and inhalation injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Victor Mike Harris, 63, died on Jan. 17 in a 3:30 a.m. fire in a shed on the 2300 block of Lincoln Road, near East Carey Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard.

The next day, firefighters were called to another fire on Lincoln Road, three blocks away, at 2:49 a.m. Authorities found multiple vehicles and a travel trailer on fire at a residence on the 2000 block of Lincoln. When the fire was extinguished, the body of Juan Rene Huerta-Hernandez, 60, was found.

Clark County firefighters previously said they did not believe the fires are related and that the cause of each fire was under investigation, but they were believed to be accidental. The coroner’s office said Tuesday it was unable to determine the manner of death for each victim. The coroner’s office did not provide a home address for either man.

