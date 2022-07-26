More human remains found at Lake Mead

Crews were working Monday night to recover a body found by a bystander at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

People sun themselves, jet ski, kayak and swim along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews were working Monday night to recover human remains found by a bystander at a Lake Mead National Recreation Area beach.

The National Park Service said rangers responded about 4:30 p.m. to a report of remains spotted at Swim Beach, a small recreation area along the Boulder Basin of Lake Mead.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the body and determine the person’s cause of death, officials said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.