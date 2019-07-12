Number of homeless drops in Clark County, census shows

The total of 5,286 people living in shelters and on the streets in Clark County tallied in January was the fewest since the county began counting the homeless in 2007.

Clients relax at the city of Las Vegas' homeless courtyard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal

Pedestrians walk past the city of Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census counted 5,286 people living in shelters and on the streets in Clark County this year — the fewest since the county began counting the homeless 12 years ago.

“The 2019 homeless count shows we are headed in the right direction, but we still have a long way to go,” Clark County Social Service Director Michael Pawlak said in a statement accompanying the numbers, which were announced late Thursday afternoon.

Pawlak said that the census also estimates that almost 14,000 people will experience homelessness in the county at some point during the year, down from last year’s estimate of nearly 16,650.

“Homeless costs our community and those individuals dearly, and we will continue working to end homelessness here,” Pawlak said.

Hundreds of volunteers conducted the search over two days and nights each January.

This year’s count continued a downward trend, with 797 fewer people tallied last year. The 2018 census total of 6,083 homeless individuals was itself down about 6.7 percent compared to 2017.

The county uses that data to secure federal funding. Southern Nevada received about $14 million in grants for homeless programs in each of the past two years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.