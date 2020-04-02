Nurses at Las Vegas hospital worried about safety — PHOTOS
Nurses at MountainView Hospital on Wednesday night participated in a survey that spanned 15 hospitals across seven states.
Nurses at MountainView Hospital on Wednesday night participated in a survey that spanned 15 hospitals across seven states as many voiced concerns about what they say is a lack of preparedness for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal was to gather information from workers in different departments in the hospital. Were they being provided adequate protective equipment, were patients suspected of COVID-19 infection being properly isolated, and were nurses being notified if one of their patients tested positive?
National Nurses United organized efforts to protest conditions that “places nurses, other staff, and patients at risk in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a news release.