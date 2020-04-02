Nurses at Las Vegas hospital worried about safety — PHOTOS

A sign on the grass outside Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The National Nurses United Union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. They say, among other things, that nurses are not getting adequate protection and are not staffed properly. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dina Armstrong, a nurse and chief nurse for National Nurses Untied, left, and Nicole Koester, a nurse and representative for National Nurses United, right, across from Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Their union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dina Armstrong, a nurse and chief nurse for National Nurses Untied, left, addresses the media alongside Nicole Koester, a nurse and representative for National Nurses United, right, about workplace conditions for nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, across from Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dina Armstrong, a nurse and chief nurse for National Nurses Untied, left, addresses the media alongside Nicole Koester, a nurse and representative for National Nurses United, right, about workplace conditions for nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, across from Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dina Armstrong, a nurse and chief nurse for National Nurses Untied, left, addresses the media alongside Nicole Koester, a nurse and representative for National Nurses United, right, about workplace conditions for nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, across from Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dina Armstrong, a nurse and chief nurse for National Nurses Untied, addresses the media about workplace conditions for nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, across from Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nicole Koester, a nurse and representative for National Nurses United, addresses the media about workplace conditions for nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, across from Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nicole Koester, a nurse and representative for National Nurses United, addresses the media about workplace conditions for nurses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, across from Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The National Nurses United Union conducted a survey with nurses as they entered for work to gauge more precisely what work conditions are since the coronavirus upset hospitals. They say, among other things, that nurses are not getting adequate protection and are not staffed properly. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nurses at MountainView Hospital on Wednesday night participated in a survey that spanned 15 hospitals across seven states as many voiced concerns about what they say is a lack of preparedness for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal was to gather information from workers in different departments in the hospital. Were they being provided adequate protective equipment, were patients suspected of COVID-19 infection being properly isolated, and were nurses being notified if one of their patients tested positive?

National Nurses United organized efforts to protest conditions that “places nurses, other staff, and patients at risk in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a news release.