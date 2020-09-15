85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

Passenger removed from Las Vegas-bound flight over face mask refusal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 9:53 am
 
Updated September 15, 2020 - 10:01 am

A flight to Las Vegas was diverted on Tuesday morning because of a “disruptive passenger” who also refused to wear a face mask, United Airlines said.

The flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Las Vegas was diverted to Omaha, Nebraska, to remove the passenger, who was “refusing to comply with United’s face covering policy,” the airline said in an emailed statement.

“The flight was met by law enforcement, the passenger was removed and the flight has re-departed for Las Vegas,” the airline said.

According to McCarran International Airport’s website, the flight was scheduled to arrive at 11:05 a.m. and, as of 9:45 a.m., was less than 10 minutes behind schedule.

Passengers are required to wear face masks that fully cover their nose and mouth during their entire flight on United Airlines, except while eating or drinking, according to the company’s website.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
2
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
3
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
4
Several Las Vegas companies report layoffs
Several Las Vegas companies report layoffs
5
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rio in Las Vegas on May 9, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Several Las Vegas companies report layoffs
By / RJ

A number of hotel operators told the state Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation earlier this month that they would lay off employees.

Read More