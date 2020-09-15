Passenger removed from Las Vegas-bound flight over face mask refusal

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Las Vegas was diverted to Omaha on Tuesday morning because of a “disruptive passenger” who refused to wear a face mask, the airline said.

Aircraft line the tarmac at the United Airlines terminal at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A flight to Las Vegas was diverted on Tuesday morning because of a “disruptive passenger” who also refused to wear a face mask, United Airlines said.

The flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Las Vegas was diverted to Omaha, Nebraska, to remove the passenger, who was “refusing to comply with United’s face covering policy,” the airline said in an emailed statement.

“The flight was met by law enforcement, the passenger was removed and the flight has re-departed for Las Vegas,” the airline said.

According to McCarran International Airport’s website, the flight was scheduled to arrive at 11:05 a.m. and, as of 9:45 a.m., was less than 10 minutes behind schedule.

Passengers are required to wear face masks that fully cover their nose and mouth during their entire flight on United Airlines, except while eating or drinking, according to the company’s website.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.