Readers’ COVID questions answered: What about the ‘snowbirds’?

Dennis West, of Nevada Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Nevada National Guard Spc. Katherine Deskins, right, and Spc. Wendy Garcia at Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas on its first day of operations Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Q: I am 78 years old and have been spending winters in Vegas for the last 13 years. I own property, pay real estate taxes and carry a temporary resident ID. Should I be worried that I will be refused vaccination for my age group when they begin? – R.S., Las Vegas

A: We’ve heard from several “snowbirds” who want to know whether as part-time residents they’ll be eligible to receive the vaccine here.

The answer is yes, at least at the sites overseen by the Southern Nevada Health District or Clark County, including the mass vaccination site at Cashman Center.

Residents without a Nevada ID can provide other documentation such as a utility bill to show that they reside in the state, said health district spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore.

However, policies vary among the sites in Southern Nevada.

For example, the site opening Monday at Encore, which will be operated by University Medical Center, will require people to show a Nevada ID, said hospital spokesman Scott Kerbs.

And remember, all sites currently are requiring appointments.

Where to get tested

■ The last day of operations at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station was Friday. The site closed so that Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada National Guard could shift resources to local vaccination efforts, according to a news release from the county.

■ COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at the two public sites overseen by UMC. These are Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas and UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building.

The Cashman site, located in Exhibit Hall A at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., operates 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

The UNLV site, located at 801 E. Flamingo Road, operates 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. It is closed Fridays and Saturdays.

Appointments at both sites are highly recommended to reduce wait times. Appointments can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. There are no-out-of-pocket costs to patients, including the uninsured.

However, insurance information is requested to recoup some testing-related costs. Both testing sites accept some walk-ins each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows, but priority is given to those with appointments.

People are encouraged to check UMC’s website regularly, as the hospital makes new appointments available on a daily basis. UMC also is asking people to “help prioritize testing appointments for those with symptoms or those who have been exposed to confirmed positive patients.”

Face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are required at check-in at both sites. Those arriving with symptoms are diverted to a separate testing area.