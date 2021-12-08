Services planned for UNLV student who died in boxing match

An attorney representing Nathan Valencia’s family announced Tuesday that funeral arrangements have been scheduled.

Nathan Valencia (courtesy)

Services have been scheduled for Nathan Valencia, a 20-year-old UNLV student who died after a fraternity-sponsored charity boxing match, an attorney representing the late student’s family said Tuesday.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the M Resort Spa and Casino. A church service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr.

Valencia, 20, died Nov. 23 from injuries suffered during a charity boxing match held by UNLV’s Kappa Sigma fraternity.

The fraternity has since been suspended while the Nevada State Athletic Commission investigates the annual event.

In a statement released through attorneys Nicholas Lasso and Ryan Zimmer, who specialize in personal injury and wrongful death litigation, the family alleged that “in years past” other fighters who participated in the charity event were knocked unconscious and needed hospitalization. The man in the role of the referee when Valencia was injured was not licensed, and was seen drinking during the event, the statement said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.