Smith’s limiting purchases on cleaning, cold/flu products

The Smith's grocery store at 850 S Rancho Dr, in Las Vegas, Friday, March 1, 2019. Smith’s is limiting purchases on sanitization and cold and flu products due to heavy demand for such items because of coronavirus worries. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A major grocery chain in the Las Vegas Valley is limiting purchases of items related to the coronavirus.

Smith’s Food & Drug posted a message on the Smith’s app advising that sanitization items and cold and flu items would be limited to five per order.

“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, and cold and flu related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery,” says a notice on the app.

Several stores in the valley have experienced runs on toilet paper, water, cleaning, flu, and related items in recent days as worries about COVID-19 spread worldwide.

Smith’s corporate office did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

Other businesses, such as delivery services and home-cleaning services have experienced a sharp uptick in business.

More than 92,000 cases have been reported since the outbreak in China about six weeks ago. There have been more than 3,200 deaths.

