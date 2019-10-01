Sunrise ceremony honors 58 killed in Las Vegas massacre

Joe Robbins stood at the microphone, the sun rising behind him on the second anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre.

Law enforcement officers salute as a multi-agency honor guard presents the colors during a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Route 91 Harvest festival survivors Pete Crozer and Michele Crozer, center, of Riverside, Calif., embrace during a moment of silence as part of a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The honor guard and others get ready for a remembrance ceremony for the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) kmcannonphoto

Honor guard and bagpipers prepare for a remembrance ceremony for the 2017 Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, which will take place at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @kmcannonphoto

Route 91 Harvest festival survivors, from left, Connie Long, Jimmy Long, Michele Crozer, and Pete Crozer, all of Riverside, Calif., embrace as Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Route 91 Harvest festival survivors Gloria Noble, of Los Angeles, center right, and Connie Long, of Riverside, Calif., embrace after a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Joe Robbins, father of Quinton Robbins, a victim of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting, looks on during a moment of silence as part of a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak reacts while speaking during a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Route 91 Harvest festival survivor Connie Long, of Riverside, Calif., embraces a friend after a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Route 91 Harvest festival survivor listens during a sunrise ceremony in remembrance of the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the honor guard prepare at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, for a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People stand for the honor guard at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Michelle Eisenberg, of Chino Hills, Calif., right, gets a hug from her "Earth angel" Heidi Dupin, of Las Vegas, at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, before a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. Dupin helped Eisenberg during the shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Route 91 Harvest festival shooting survivors, from left, Yvonne Justice, of Las Vegas, Emily Sebring, of Casa Grande, Ariz., Terri Ramirez, of Morgan Hill, Calif. Kaitlyn Gapuz, and her mother Tami Gapuz, of Milpitas, Calif., react to photos of victims at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People, including first responders, listen to the National Anthem at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the honor guard at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People stand for the honor guard at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the honor guard at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during a Sunrise Remembrance ceremony for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adriane Geggie, left, of Irvine, Calif. hugs Steve Darling as Michelle Eisenberg of Chino Hills, Calif., hugs Judy Darling at the Clark County Government Center amphitheater in Las Vegas Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, before a remembrance for the Oct. 1, 2017, Route 91 Harvest festival shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

This is part of an ongoing series observing the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. See all of our coverage here.

Joe Robbins stood at the microphone, the sun rising behind him on the second anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre.

His son, Quinton Robbins, was one of the 58 people killed during the Oct. 1, 2017, attack. The Henderson resident was 20. More than 800 also were wounded.

“For a resilient community such as ours, no anniversary is more terrible than the one that recalls how your neighbors and guests were wantonly slain,” the father said, “even while their hearts were singing out in joy as they listened to live music with their friends and loved ones.”

Several hundred in the crowd before him quietly listened. They included uniformed officers, state and local leaders and the families of the 57 others killed on the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival.

“How is it that anyone should perish in such circumstances?” Robbins asked. “How is it that our families, this community and the community’s guests should suffer as we have?”

The quiet crowd had no answer. So a few remarks later, Joe Robbins asked for hope.

“There is so much anger, evil and sorrow in the world, and we must do our part to make life better for others,” he said.

The sunrise remembrance ceremony Tuesday was the second of its kind hosted at the Clark County Government Center. Speakers this year also included Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

In teary remarks, Sisolak recalled his memories that night, but also tried to recall the good.

“After the tragedy, two years ago today, many around the country remarked on the strength of the Vegas community, almost as if they were surprised that Las Vegas is in fact a tight-knit community,” Sisolak said.

“The nation discovered what we knew all along,” he continued. “That beyond the neon signs, we are a city of neighbors that look out for each other, that have each other’s backs, that have an immense pride in the place that we call home.”

The ceremony ended with slideshow of 58 photos — one for each victim, displayed on a bright LED screen on the stage. As the images came and went, a group of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts students sang “Amazing Grace.”

In the crowd was Mynda Smith, who last year spoke on stage. Her sister, Neysa Tonks, 46, of Las Vegas, died in the shooting.

“I think that any way to talk about the 58, talk about survivors, talk about what we’re all going through — I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Smith said, adding that Joe Robbins did a “beautiful job.”

After the ceremony, the two hugged and chatted with several other families. Over the last two years, Smith has worked to track relatives of the 58 down in an effort to connect and keep up with each other.

Together, they created a private Facebook group that allows them to share photos and updates.

“I want people to feel connected,” she said. “I want them to feel loved. And I want them to understand that Vegas in itself is still taking care of those 58 families, and I want them to know that.”

Following the ceremony, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is hosting a free wellness event until 1 p.m. at the same location, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The event is one of several being hosted around the valley this year on the second Oct. 1 anniversary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.