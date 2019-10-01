Sunrise remembrance honors 58 killed in Las Vegas massacre

As the sun rose on the second anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre, local officials hosted a remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center.

This is part of an ongoing series observing the two-year anniversary of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. See all of our coverage here.

As the sun rises on the second anniversary of the Las Vegas massacre, local officials are hosting a remembrance ceremony at the Clark County Government Center.

Expected speakers include Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Joe Robbins, the father of Quinton Robbins, one of the 58 people killed during the Oct. 1, 2017, attack.

Quinton Robbins, a Henderson resident, was 20. More than 800 people also were wounded in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the sunrise ceremony is free and open to the public. It will include 58 seconds of silence, a multi-agency honor guard and a musical performance by Las Vegas Academy of the Arts students.

An LED video wall also will display photos of the 58 victims.

The county government center is located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

Following the event, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will host a free wellness event between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the same location. It also will be open to the public.

Clark County in 2018 hosted a similar sunrise remembrance ceremony. The event is one of several being hosted around the valley this year to honor the second Oct. 1 anniversary.

