‘There’s no better place to be’: Las Vegas goes big on Independence Day

Southern Nevada celebrated the Fourth of July in a variety of ways, including the debut of the MSG Sphere.

Fireworks go off on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kian Batman, left, shares a slurpee with his sister, Ayla Batman, to keep cool on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on the Strip in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crowd watches as fireworks go off on Tuesday, July 4, 2023,at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tourists dressed in American flag outfits wait for the Bellagio Fountains to go off on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk the Strip in Fourth of July themed outfits on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks go off on Tuesday, July 4, 2023,at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jen Batman speaks with friends while wearing Fourth of July themed face paint on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on the Strip in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crowd watches as fireworks go off on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in front of Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tourists take photos in front of an American flag made of flowers on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks go off on Tuesday, July 4, 2023,at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alphonso Chavez, left, and his wife, Denise Chavez, take a photo together on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Bellagio Conservatory in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shawn Bennick serves drinks to tourists on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Margaritaville in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The MSG Sphere took center stage during Las Vegas’ Independence Day festivities Tuesday with the debut of its next-level light show.

The light display on the Sphere’s exosphere drew cheers, along with oohs and ahhs, from a crowd of spectators on the top level of the nearby Venetian parking garage.

They watched as alternating displays of stars and stripes, a floral pattern, blue streaks and images resembling red, gold and white fireworks played out across the 580,000 square feet of LED screen while the cracks of Independence Day fireworks emanating from Caesars Palace helped punctuate the show.

“It’s cool as heck knowing that we’re (some) of the first people in the world to see it,” Nebraska native Brandon Bartlett said of the display. “You know, 38 million people come to this city every year, (but we’re some) of the first few to see it.”

The light display on MSG Sphere marked a new way to celebrate July Fourth, but it was just one of the ways Southern Nevada celebrated the holiday throughout Southern Nevada.

An explosive end to the night

The night sky lit up again shortly after the Sphere’s light show concluded, this time from more traditional July 4 methods. Fireworks displays all over the valley and across Southern Nevada started firing off the colorful explosives at 9 p.m.

The sky over the Strip ignited from the fireworks fired by Caesars Palace, but the Strip was far from the only place in Nevada putting on a fireworks show for the holiday at 9 p.m. In Las Vegas, the Plaza and Red Rock Resort also started their fireworks at the same time as Caesars Palace.

Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration at Heritage Park included fireworks at 9 p.m. and a live evening performance from country music group Little Texas. Lake Las Vegas, Green Valley Ranch Resort and M Resort also sent fireworks soaring skyward in partnership with the city of Henderson’s celebration.

Two fireworks displays — at Cashman Field and Floyd Lamb Park — took place earlier in the evening. At Cashman Field, fireworks began after the end of the Las Vegas Lights game against the New Mexico United.

Elsewhere in Southern Nevada, Boulder City, Laughlin, Mesquite and Pahrump also set off fiery displays.

More than just fireworks

But the festivities didn’t just begin when the sun went down.

Boulder City got an early start on its 75th annual Damboree celebration with a 7 a.m. pancake breakfast and a parade two hours later — with a fireworks display in the evening.

The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade drew thousands of spectators — as many as 50,000, according to organizers’ pre-event estimates.

‘I mean it’s Vegas’

Both locals and visitors agreed that Las Vegas is the place to be for celebrating Independence Day.

“I mean it’s Vegas,” local Cari Olsen said about the city. “There’s no better place to be. You get the entertainment, and then you get the fireworks too.”

Kimberly Linden and Andrew Walters visited Las Vegas from their home of Arizona two years ago for the holiday and came back this year to celebrate the Fourth again. Linden said the city’s feel makes it perfect for celebrating holidays.

“The vibe, the atmosphere, everything about Las Vegas, it’s a fun party city, so it just feels fun,” Linden said.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.