Thunderbirds celebrate return to Las Vegas with flyover

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds returned from its last show of the season in Sanford, Florida.

The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. On Sunday, Thunderbird had their final aerial demonstration of the year at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show in Sanford, Florida. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds conducted a flyover of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, one day before Election Day.

The squadron approached Las Vegas from the south, starting at the South Point and following the Las Vegas Strip into North Las Vegas, ending at their home, Nellis Air Force Base.

On Sunday night, the squadron announced on Twitter that they will soar over the valley.

Las Vegas – Look up tomorrow! We performed our last show of the 2020 season today; and we will soar over the @CityOfLasVegas as part of our return to Nellis AFB tomorrow! Time: 12:55 PM Route: South (starting at South Point Casino) Background Info: https://t.co/C6A1Q6JAGo pic.twitter.com/4XohWM0VBo — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) November 2, 2020

The squadron, which returned from its last show of the season in Sanford, Florida, has been performing flyovers at several major U.S. cities this summer as well as several flyovers above Las Vegas. The squadron is based at Nellis Air Force Base.

They flew over Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders first game back in September. In August, they flew over parts of the valley and in April, the fighter jets performed a flyover above valley hospitals.

The Thunderbirds have been stationed in Las Vegas since 1956. The team is composed of eight pilots, four support officers, 120 enlisted airmen and three civilians serving in 28 Air Force job specialties.