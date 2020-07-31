111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

UNLV shuts down curbside COVID-19 testing operation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2020 - 10:23 am
 
Updated July 31, 2020 - 12:57 pm

UNLV is closing its curbside COVID-19 testing site because of intense summertime heat and because the Nevada National Guard will no longer be deployed to assist with the operation.

The last patients were tested Friday morning, said Dr. Michael Gardner, vice dean of clinical affairs for the UNLV School of Medicine.

UNLV started offering free nasal swab testing March 23 at its Shadow Lane campus in central Las Vegas. More than 18,000 people have been tested since then, according to a Thursday announcement on the university’s website.

It was the longest continuously operating COVID-19 testing site in Nevada and received significant support from the Nevada National Guard, the university said.

“With the removal of the Nevada National Guard, UNLV Medicine personnel will be reassigned to their respective clinics to manage increased patient visits,” according to the announcement. “The health care providers will continue to serve remaining patients who are awaiting test results and consulting with those who have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Thursday was the last day the Nevada National Guard was deployed to the testing site, Gardner said. A public affairs officer for the Nevada National Guard wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Temperatures that exceeded 110 degrees on some days this summer also were problematic for workers at the testing site. As a result, testing occurred only in the mornings in recent weeks.

“We were starting to worry about having our people outside,” Gardner said.

Even though the testing site is closing, UNLV Medicine will still be able to test its employees and patients in the future, Gardner said.

Nationwide, there were challenges this spring with COVID-19 testing capacity. But capacity increased across Southern Nevada by early May and testing was opened up to anyone — even those without symptoms.

Since then, however, it’s been getting harder for patients to schedule appointments to get tested and taking longer to get results — sometimes, up to a week or more.

Gardner said Friday that patients at UNLV’s curbside testing site were typically receiving their results in four to five days.

This month, University Medical Center reversed course and asked the public not to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing unless they have symptoms or exposure to a confirmed case.

UNLV’s Tropicana parking garage testing site, which opened May 27, also was closing Friday. It will reopen inside the Thomas & Mack Center during the second week of August, according to the university.

The Tropicana site is a partnership among UNLV, Clark County, University Medical Center and the Nevada National Guard.

The new testing site at the Thomas & Mack Center will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling UMC at 702-383-2619 or visiting umcsn.com/COVID19/ConsentBlue.aspx (select the “public” option from the drop-down menu).

Another new COVID-19 testing site inside the city of Las Vegas-owned Cashman Center also is scheduled to open Tuesday.

The site will be operated by Clark County, University Medical Center and Nevada National Guard. It will replace the current drive-thru testing site at Texas Station.

The Cashman Center testing site will operate from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Exhibit Hall A at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd. Appointments can be made by calling UMC or visiting its website.

The testing site also will test some people without appointments, depending on availability.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after substation fire in southwest Las Vegas
Power restored after substation fire in southwest Las Vegas
2
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
3
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
4
22-year-old arrested in double homicide in central Las Vegas
22-year-old arrested in double homicide in central Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas restaurants rocked by CES cancellation
Las Vegas restaurants rocked by CES cancellation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Owner of Mario’s West Side Market talks about his role in community - Video
Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario’s West Side Market, talks about his role in the community and his thoughts on the recent Black Lives Matter protests. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas teen shares COVID-19 story on social media - Video
Kaydee Asher speaks with the RJ about what it's like having COVID-19, how she may have contracted the virus, and how she's using her platform to tell other young people to be safe. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis moved to spinal cord center.
Paralyzed Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility Wednesday morning for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mahagony fire timelapse
Timelapse of Mt.Charleston Mahogany fire as seen from Skye Canyon. (Andrea Leal)
Summerlin will have virtual 4th of July parade - Video
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held virtually this year on July 4. Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Effort to fight illegal fireworks resumes for Fourth of July (PSAs) - Video
Law enforcement in Clark County will take part in the interagency "You Light It, We Write It” campaign to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley this Fourth of July. (Clark County)
Henderson police officers test positive for COVID-19 - Video
Two officers with the Henderson Police Department received positive test results for coronavirus on June 21, 2020. The officers were assigned to the Training and Development Unit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tech problems on DMV website cause long lines - Video
Las Vegas residents have been standing in line for hours frustrated because they can't make an appointment on the Department of Motor Vehicles website due to technical issues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
News COVID-19 testing site opening at Texas Station - Video
The Texas Station site is operating in addition to the drive-thru testing site in the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center. Both sites are operated by Clark County and University Medical Center in partnership with the Nevada National Guard. (Renee Summerour and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Lives Matter protest mural on Juneteenth - Video
Amy Van Rosen with the Good All Day Collective joins volunteers to create a Black Lives Matter protest mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre building in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada tribal nations keep their people safe from coronavirus - Video
Tribal members at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz and at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Hungry Valley Reservation take care of their own in the age of coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Victims of the Alpine fire discuss life after 6 months - Video
Residents who were victims in the Alpine Apartment Fire on Dec. 21 recall what happened and some of the struggles they are facing after six months. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family welcomes baby during pandemic in Spain - Video
Henderson native Air Force Maj. Chris Stein, stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and his wife dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, diagnoses for COVID-19 and having an unexpected home birth for their third child. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara to present school reopening plan to CCSD board next week - VIDEO
A much-anticipated plan for reopening doors at the Clark County School District will come before the board next week, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
THE LATEST
Read More