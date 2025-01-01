Vehicle fire, explosion investigated at Trump International Hotel entrance
Police and fire officials are investigating a vehicle fire and explosion Wednesday morning at the entrance to Trump International Hotel, just off the Las Vegas Strip.
The fire was reported just after 8:40 a.m. at 2000 Fashion Show Drive, according to the Clark County Fire Department’s PulsePoint app. The fire is out, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s X social media account.
Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.
