Vehicle fire, explosion investigated at Trump International Hotel entrance

Ambulances are seen outside Trump International Hotel after a vehicle fire was reported Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Police and fire officials are investigating a vehicle fire and explosion Wednesday morning at the entrance to Trump International Hotel, just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The fire was reported just after 8:40 a.m. at 2000 Fashion Show Drive, according to the Clark County Fire Department’s PulsePoint app. The fire is out, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s X social media account.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.

