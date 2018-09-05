Vigil held at Las Vegas park for 3 children recently killed

About 15 people gathered Tuesday evening at Sunset Park in Las Vegas to honor the three children who died recently.

About 15 people gathered Tuesday evening at Sunset Park in Las Vegas to honor the three children who died recently.

No one in attendance knew the children, but the group lit candles in memory of Dejah Hunt, 3, Daniel Theriot, 3, and Levi Echenique, 8. Dejah and Daniel were found dead after they were reported missing recently. Levi died last week in a car crash.

Carrol Carter, 74, said a prayer for them.

“Lord we want to thank you for these children and the time they had,” Carter said.

Carter, who has an infant great-granddaughter, said she couldn’t stay at home once she heard about the memorial.

“They were part of our future, our community,” she said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewerg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

