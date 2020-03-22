Water utilities suspend site visits, warn of impersonators

The Las Vegas Valley Water District and the Southern Nevada Water Authority have suspended visits to residential and commercial sites, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District and the Southern Nevada Water Authority have suspended all visits to residential and commercial sites, citing coronavirus, according to the two departments.

“The district is aware of reports about nefarious individuals impersonating different utility workers to gain entry to homes,” the water district said in a statement.

Although the city of Henderson had not received any reports as of Sunday afternoon, Las Vegas police warned residents Friday of possible utility impersonators.

“Unverified rumors include utility workers trying to gain entrance to homes,” police said.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District and the Southern Nevada Water Authority both said personnel will not knock on customers’ doors, ask residents to open their doors or ask them to sign any paperwork.

“For easier public identification, Water Authority personnel drive official vehicles clearly marked with the SNWA’s waterdrop logo. Furthermore, personnel always wear a photo ID badge with the logo in plain view,” the utility said in a statement.

Water district vehicles have a blue and yellow logo, and staff also wear a photo ID badge with the logo.

