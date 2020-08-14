17 Nevada inmates retest positive for coronavirus at Arizona prison

In July, 69 Nevada inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, had tested positive for the virus.

Saguaro Correctional Center (Google)

More than a dozen Nevada inmates at a private Arizona prison tested positive again Tuesday for coronavirus.

Among the 99 Nevada inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, 69 of them tested positive for the virus July 15. When retested nearly a month later, 17 of those 69 inmates tested positive again, according to Nevada Department of Corrections spokesman Scott Kelley.

The other 52 inmates who initially tested positive retested negative, and none of the 30 who had initially tested negative came up positive the second time, Kelley said.

The facility is run by CoreCivic, a for-profit prison 363 miles southeast of Las Vegas which holds 99 Nevada prisoners among its nearly 2,000 inmates.

At the time of initial testing, NDOC said the Nevada inmates do not have contact with offenders from other states.

