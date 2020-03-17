7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, boosting the number in Clark County to 42.

The health district did not immediately provide any details on the cases, such as the ages of the individuals or the method of transmission.

“The Health District continues to remind the public to take steps to protect themselves and others, including those most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19,” the district said in a statement. “This includes older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.”

Meanwhile in Northern Nevada, Washoe County announced three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning and joined other Nevada municipalities in declaring a state of emergency in response to the growing pandemic.

The declaration was done to give the county better access to resources and funds, and to allow for staffing flexibility as officials grapple with how best to contain the new coronavirus.

“This Declaration is another tool that enables us to best serve our citizens. As I have stressed before, we must be ready to take strong action to safeguard our community against the long-term effects on public health in our region,” Washoe County Commission Chair Bob Lucey said in a statement. “This is a quickly moving situation and we are responding accordingly.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak declared a statewide emergency on Thursday, and it was followed in recent days by similar declarations by the leaders in Clark County, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Mesquite, Boulder City, Reno and Douglas County. Those declarations allow for governments to more easily access emergency resources and relief funds.

Of the three new cases announced in Washoe County, all were stable and self-isolating at home, according to the health district. All three new Northern Nevada cases are people who had travel history to places with a high number of cases of the new coronavirus or had contact with a previously reported positive patient, according to a release from the health district. The new cases bring the state total to 48.

Those new cases included:

— A man in his 60s with recent travel to the Bay Area in California.

— A man in his 60s with close contact to a previously identified case in Washoe County.

— A woman in her 30s who traveled to Europe.

As with the previous cases, the district is working to identify anyone with whom these patients may have had close contact.

In most cases the new coronavirus causes only mild to moderate symptoms, such as a cough and fever, and most patients will recover fully within about two weeks without needing special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. But older adults and people with existing health problems are particularly vulnerable to developing more severe illness.

The health district also said area residents who were passengers on a quarantined cruise and who returned to Reno on Sunday by plane were transported home in county vehicles by health district staff in protective attire.

All were screened and tested for COVID-19. They showed no symptoms, and their test results are pending.

The district also is providing drive-through testing for those who have been screened by county epidemiologists and identified as high risk.

As have other public-facing government facilities, the district has sought to reduce direct contact with people and is providing services by phone or online. Some in-person services, such as immunizations and family planning, are being rescheduled.

The district is asking people with symptoms to call ahead at 775-328-2441 before visiting any of its clinics and said that people who show up with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath without doing so will be turned away.

