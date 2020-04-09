Clark County records 6 COVID-19 deaths as state caseload hits 2,456

The new deaths reported early Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District were apparently included in the statewide death toll of 81 announced late Wednesday by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Public health authorities reported six new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County early Thursday as the total number of confirmed cases statewide registered its sixth-straight daily triple digit increase.

The new deaths reported by the Southern Nevada Health District brought the number of fatalities in the county to 71.

New state data posted on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website showed the statewide death toll standing at 80, though Gov. Steve Sisolak said late Wednesday that the disease caused by the new coronavirus had claimed 81 lives across the state.

The state also reported the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada increased by 138 confirmed cases overnight, increasing the state caseload to 2,456.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.