Flags in Nevada, US at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

People walk past American flags flying at half-staff at the Washington Monument, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three-day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol and state public buildings and grounds until sunset on Sunday to honor victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During these unprecedented times, we must take time over the long weekend to reflect on everything that has happened during this pandemic,” Sisolak said. “Now is the time to pay tribute to both those who lost their fight or are currently embroiled in the fight against this virus. Although our grief is vast, we will emerge together, stronger as a state.”

As of Friday night, 387 deaths had been reported in Nevada.

Nevada is heeding the federal request to lower the flags to recognize those who have died as well as those who continue to fight.