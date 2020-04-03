Governor’s coronavirus task force secures large haul of medical gear

The task force headed by former MGM CEO Jim Murren has obtained hundreds of thousands of masks and 1 million pairs of gloves and more badly needed equipment is on the way.

A COVID-19 supply task force set up by Gov. Steve Sisolak last month to source, obtain and distribute badly needed medical equipment and supplies via the private sector has announced the results of its first significant acquisition of masks, surgical gowns, gloves and sanitizer.

The personal protective equipment, or PPE, includes 241,000 N95 or N95-equivalent masks, 1 million pairs of gloves 2,000 surgical gowns. 700,000 surgical masks, and 100 gallons of hand sanitizer, according to the group, officially known as the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force. The items are being distributed by the state based on need, with assistance of the state National Guard, which was mobilized Wednesday by the governor.

Task force Chairman Jim Murren, the former CEO of MGM Resorts, said the group expects to deliver an additional 750,000 masks, 400,000 pairs of gloves, 261,000 gowns and additional disinfectant within the next 10 days.

The task force was set up to enlist private sector support, including donations of money and supplies, to meet the state’s medical needs. It has has raised $5.3 million since March 27, according to its website.

“The generosity of our donors has made this possible,” Murren said in a statement. “Nevadans have come through for their state, as they always do in times of crisis.”

He said the task force will be releasing a list of donations to date, including several major gifts, later this week.

