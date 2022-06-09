Health District installs 2 COVID self-test kit vending machines

COVID-19 self-test vending machines have opened at two locations, according to a Southern Nevada Health District news release.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to inch up in Clark County and Nevada, there is a new option available for Southern Nevadans.

COVID-19 self-test vending machines have opened at two locations, according to a Southern Nevada Health District news release. Residents can obtain the tests at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville Ave., and Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite.

The at-home antigen test kits are free. People who are interested in accessing the tests from the vending machines can register here. A PIN will be issued once registration is completed.

The project was funded with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national initiative to address COVID-19 health disparities among populations that are at high risk for infection and who are underserved, including minority and rural communities, the release said.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have always looked for ways to make testing as accessible as possible to everyone, including people in more rural parts of Clark County,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said in the release. “Testing is still a key tool we have as the pandemic continues and provides people with information they need to protect themselves and their families. We are thankful that our partners are willing to work with us on outreach projects.”

COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community. People should get tested if they have symptoms or if they are a close contact of someone who has COVID-19, if they are planning on attending a large event or traveling.

