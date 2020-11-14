More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in Nevada

There were 2,269 coronavirus cases reported in Nevada on Saturday, along with 15 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett puts on a fresh pair of gloves before taking a swab sample to test for COVID-19 during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, Nevada on Saturday reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in the state.

It was the second day in a row that Nevada set a new record for the number of cases reported in a single day. There were 2,269 cases reported on Saturday, along with 15 additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

The updated figures brought totals in Nevada to 119,006 cases and 1,908 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the state set the previous record for daily increase in cases when 1,857 were reported. The record prior to that — 1,824 cases — was set exactly a week ago, on Nov. 7.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by people tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 13.56 percent on Saturday, an increase of 0.16 percentage points from the previous day.

Both the positivity rate and the daily case reports have been rising since mid-September. The number of deaths in the state did not increase at the same time, but death totals tend to lag a month or more behind new cases.

County and state health districts redistribute data on new cases and total fatalities after their daily reports in an attempt to show when someone died or started showing symptoms, as some cases come from delayed reporting.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and it remained at 14.9 percent as of Saturday.

The department began reporting the statistic in mid-October, when it stood at less than 10 percent.

The rate is calculated using total “testing encounters,” which usually produces lower percentages than the Review-Journal’s cumulative rate because the figure includes people who received multiple tests at different points during the pandemic.

Updated Clark County data from the Southern Nevada Health District was not immediately available Saturday morning, but state data showed that the county reported 1,567 new cases and 12 additional deaths.

The updated figures brought totals in the county to 94,640 cases and 1,617 deaths, according to the state health department.

