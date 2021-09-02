Nevada COVID metrics flatten as surge in north erases southern gains

Updated numbers posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website pushed the state totals to 393,188 cases and 6,539 deaths.

Nevada on Thursday reported 1,136 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths over the preceding day as the state’s key metrics for the disease remained mostly flat.

Updated numbers posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website pushed totals to 393,188 cases and 6,539 deaths.

New cases were above the two-week moving average, which increased from 893 to 899. That is still well below the rate’s recent high of 1,120 on Aug. 17, reflecting a slow but steady decline in the metric since then.

Deaths also were well above the average of 14 per day over the period, unchanged from the previous day. The average also has been declining from its recent high of 17 per day on Aug. 18.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The number of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state decreased by 30 from 1,156 to 1,126. The total number has fluctuated on a day-by-day basis, but is remains lower than the peak levels reported a few weeks ago.

The state’s two-week test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, continued to drop on Thursday, declining 0.1 percentage point to 12.2 percent.

The rate, which began rising steadily after hitting a recent low of 3.3 percent on June 9, has now dropped more than four percentage points from its recent peak of 16.4 percent on Aug. 13.

The majority of the new cases were again reported outside Clark County, indicating that the county has already likely reached its peak of the current fourth wave. Washoe County, which has seen numbers increasing in recent weeks, logged a 14-day test positivity rate of 18.8 percent on Thursday, significantly higher than the peak of the state’s current wave.

A statewide surge in all four metrics that began in early June appears to have boosted vaccination numbers. State data now shows that 52.08 percent of eligible Nevadans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 545 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District on its coronavirus webpage. That brought county totals to 305,401 cases and 5,237 deaths.

Clark County’s two-week test positivity rate, meanwhile, decreased by 0.2 percentage point on Thursday, to 10.8 percent.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

State officials were to provide updates on the current COVID-19 situation at a Thursday afternoon news briefing.

