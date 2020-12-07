Nevada hospitals nearing capacity as state adds 2,448 COVID-19 cases

Nevada’s hospitals drew nearer capacity over the preceding day as the state recorded 2.448 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths, according to state data posted Monday.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 patients had increased more than 230 percent (692 to 1,617) over the preceding month. The demand for mechanical ventilation equipment increased in excess of 250 percent, with cases rising from 89 to 227 during this timeframe.

The number was less than 700 people on Nov. 6. As of Monday, it was more than 1,600 the Nevada Hospital Association reported, according to the hospital association. Another 150 hospitalized people are suspected of being infected.

In Southern Nevada, the association said that 87 percent of the region’s 4,068 licensed beds are now occupied. Statewide the figure is 82 percent.

People known or suspected to have COVID-19 make up nearly half of all patients in intensive care units statewide.

Unlike Nevada’s summer wave, hospitals have sufficient inventories of personal protective equipment, the hospital association reports. Treatments for COVID-19 patients have also improved since the summer, it said.

The daily average of new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus over the past week jumped to 2,631, a new high. The daily average for deaths over the period was down slightly, dropping from 26 to 25.

The positivity rate, measured by the Review-Journal as the number of people who test positive out of total tests, lodged another increase to a record 16.59, up from 16.46 on Sunday. The rate has been rising steadily since mid-September.

The state, which calculates the rate differently, reported a rate of 21.2 percent over the last 14 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal staff writer Michael Davidson contributed to this report.