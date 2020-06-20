Nevada records over 400 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

For the second day in a row, Nevada recorded more than 400 new cases of the coronavirus, as Clark County saw similar numbers, marking another day of increased infections.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 445 new cases in the state marked a new record one-day increase, overtaking the increase of 410 new cases reported Friday by the Department of Health and Human Services. Friday and Saturday were also the first two days that more than 400 cases were reported in the state.

Data from the Southern Nevada Health District showed 10,259 cases of the virus in the county, an increase of 407 from Friday. Seven additional deaths raised the total number of fatalities to 397.

There were eight additional deaths reported in all of the state, bringing the total to 486.

The infection rate increased from 5.41 percent on Friday to 5.42 percent Saturday, as more than 238,000 people in Nevada have been tested.

The rate, the number of positive cases divided by the number of people tested, had been trending downward for two months before bottoming out over the last 12 days and registering several small daily upticks. Friday’s increase of 0.18 percentage points was the biggest jump seen so far since the rate appeared to bottom out.

Testing availability in Nevada has increased dramatically since mid-May, and the increased availability of tests likely plays a role in the new cases.

In a statement Friday, the health district said its public health experts expected an increase in cases as businesses reopened because of the increased interactions and exposure of community members, in addition to more testing availability.

“We do believe that we are seeing a sustained increase in disease transmission in our community, which can’t be explained only by the increased level of community testing,” it said. “We want to remind people about the importance of wearing cloth face coverings and social distancing when they go out to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19. We are continuing to look at the number of hospitalizations and deaths as a way to measure what is happening in the community.”

