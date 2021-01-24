51°F
Nevada reports 1,194 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2021 - 9:38 am
 
Certified Medical Assistant Angela Woods prepares a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada public health officials on Sunday reported 1,194 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths.

Those updated figures from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 270,907 cases and 4,026 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases fell below the two-week moving average of 1,296 new cases per day. The state is averaging 20 deaths per day for the 14-day period.

The two-week positivity rate fell to 19.5 percent from 19.8 percent a day prior.

Meanwhile, Clark County reported 907 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing totals to 208,147 cases and 3,066 deaths.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

