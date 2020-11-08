56°F
Nevada reports 1,276 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 11:45 am
 
Updated November 8, 2020 - 12:23 pm

New coronavirus cases in Nevada topped 1,000 for the third straight day on Sunday, according to state data.

There were 1,276 new cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services website. One additional death was reported.

That brought the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in the state to 110,022 and the death toll to 1,851.

On Saturday, Nevada reported a record 1,824 new cases in a day, which topped the previous record of 1,562 cases on Friday.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by total people tested, rose to 13 percent on Sunday, up from 12.92 percent the day before.

The state’s test positivity rate over the past 14 days rose to 13.2 percent, up from 12.8 percent on Saturday.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 658 new cases in Clark County on Sunday, according to its website, bring the total to 88,673 cases. The county’s death toll remained at 1,571.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

