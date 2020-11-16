Nevada reports 1,914 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

The state is experiencing record numbers of cases, while hospitalizations and deaths are rising.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada on Monday reported 1,914 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 122,097 and total fatalities to 1,917.

The state reported a 14-day test positivity rate of 15.4 percent.

Nevada is experiencing the highest numbers of daily new cases since the pandemic began. Numbers of hospitalizations and deaths also are increasing.

