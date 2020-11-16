Nevada reports 1,914 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths
The state is experiencing record numbers of cases, while hospitalizations and deaths are rising.
Nevada on Monday reported 1,914 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 122,097 and total fatalities to 1,917.
The state reported a 14-day test positivity rate of 15.4 percent.
Nevada is experiencing the highest numbers of daily new cases since the pandemic began. Numbers of hospitalizations and deaths also are increasing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
