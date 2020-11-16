72°F
Nevada reports 1,914 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2020 - 12:31 pm
 
Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada on Monday reported 1,914 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 122,097 and total fatalities to 1,917.

The state reported a 14-day test positivity rate of 15.4 percent.

Nevada is experiencing the highest numbers of daily new cases since the pandemic began. Numbers of hospitalizations and deaths also are increasing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

