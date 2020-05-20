Nevada reports 1st coronavirus case among state’s prisoners

A prisoner housed at a facility near the Las Vegas Valley has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Guard towers at High Desert Prison near Indian Springs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A state prisoner housed at a facility near the Las Vegas Valley has tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first reported case of the virus among Nevada’s inmates.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, which was last updated Wednesday morning, an inmate at High Desert State Prison has tested positive for the virus. The prison is located in Indian Springs, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

As of Wednesday, 18 Department of Corrections employees had tested positive for the virus. Since Tuesday, two more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the department to 15, according to the state data.

Department of Corrections spokesman Scott Kelley has previously said that, as of May 11, 56 of Nevada’s nearly 12,500 inmates had been tested for the virus. That represents about 0.45 percent of all Nevada inmates.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if any more prisoners have been tested. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.