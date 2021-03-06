Nevada reports 500 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 500 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths, according to state data.

People come to Cashman Center to get vaccinated in Las Vegas, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 295,960 cases and 5,036 deaths.

Saturday had the highest single-day increase in cases in more than a week, since 571 cases were reported on Feb. 25, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal. The new cases were also well above the moving 14-day average of daily reported cases, which dropped slightly on Saturday to 261.

Deaths were also well above the moving two-week average of daily recorded deaths, which remained at seven on Saturday.

Both the average for cases and deaths have been declining since mid-January, state data shows.

The state and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks how many people tested are infected with the virus, dropped to 6.7 percent, which is a 0.2-percentage-point decrease from the day before.

Clark County on Saturday reported 409 new cases and 12 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 228,492 cases and 3,930 deaths.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 7.3 percent on Saturday, which is a 0.2-percentage-point decrease from the day prior. The rate remained 0.6 percentage points higher than the state’s average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

