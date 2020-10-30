Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months

Nevada on Friday saw the highest daily increase in reported coronavirus cases in three months, according to state data.

A completed COVID-19 test is seen in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada on Friday saw the highest daily increase in reported coronavirus cases in three months, according to state data.

There were 1,232 additional cases reported in the state on Friday, along with eight additional deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website. The daily report of new cases hasn’t been that high since there were 1,262 new cases reported on July 31.

Friday was also the third time in the past week that more than 1,000 cases were reported in one day. On Oct. 24, there were 1,146 new cases, and 1,075 new cases were reported on Thursday, state data shows.

The updated figures brought totals in the state to 99,786 cases and 1,777 deaths, state data shows.

Related: COVID-19 in Nevada: Tracking the spread through data

The state’s positivity rate, which is calculated by the Review-Journal as the total cases divided by the number of people who have been tested since the start of the pandemic, jumped by 0.08 percentage points on Friday to reach 12.42 percent.

The rate has been slowly increasing since mid-September, when daily case reports also started rising. The daily reports of fatalities have not seen the same increase, although rises in deaths typically lag several weeks behind increases in new cases.

The health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and it increased by 0.3 percentage points on Friday to reach 10.3 percent, state data shows. The two-week rate reported by the department has been hovering near 10 percent for the past week.

The rate is calculated using total “testing encounters,” which produces lower percentages because the figure includes people who received multiple tests at different points during the pandemic.

In Clark County, there were 890 additional cases reported on Friday, along with seven new fatalities, according to updated figures posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Totals in the county on Friday reached 81,684 cases and 1,515 deaths, according to the county health department data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.