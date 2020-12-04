59°F
Nevada to receive COVID-19 vaccine this month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2020 - 12:37 pm
 
Nevada is set to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna in December. (Ted S. Warren/AP, File)

Nevada is set to receive more than 164,000 doses this month of COVID-19 vaccine, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.

The doses will arrive through the month that will be used for hospital staff, skilled nursing facility staff and residents and other high-priority individuals, the state said.

The state expects to receive 91,650 doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine and 72,500 doses of the Moderna Inc. vaccine.

The vaccines will be distributed after the federal review and approval process is complete, which includes vetting through advisory committees of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

