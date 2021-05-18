Nevada’s coronavirus positivity rate drops below 5% again

Nevada on Tuesday reported 287 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths over the preceding day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Deanna Chea of UNLV Medicine gives a COVID-19 shot at the UNLV vaccination site Monday, April 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

For the first time in more than a month, Nevada’s two-week coronavirus positivity rate again dropped below the target set by the World Health Organization.

The positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 4.9 percent on Tuesday, according to updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website.

The rate reached 5 percent on Monday, matching the World Health Organization’s target to prevent the spread of the disease. Tuesday was the first time the metric has dipped lower than 5 percent since April 10, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Nevada on Tuesday also reported 287 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths.

Totals in Nevada rose to 321,368 cases and 5,540 deaths since the pandemic began, according to state data.

New cases were higher than the moving two-week average of daily reported cases, which dropped to 183 on Tuesday. Deaths were also higher than the average of three fatalities recorded daily over the same time period.

State officials have said that due to delayed reports and redistributed data, it is normal for daily announced increases to be higher than the moving averages. State and county health agencies redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

As of Tuesday’s report, there are 303 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, which is 27 fewer than the day prior.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 218 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 249,011 cases and 4,366 deaths.

Clark County’s two-week positivity rate also dropped by 0.1 percentage points, but was higher than the state’s average at 5 percent.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.