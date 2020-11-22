64°F
New coronavirus cases exceed 2K for 4th time in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2020 - 10:16 am
 
Updated November 22, 2020 - 3:55 pm
Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett prepare to store ...
Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett prepare to store a test tube with a swab sample during a preview of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada reported 2,155 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Sunday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

It was the fourth time since the start of the pandemic that the daily count exceeded 2,000, all four times coming in the past nine days.

Sunday’s figures raised the state totals to 133,888 cases and 2,017 deaths.

On Saturday, health officials reported 2,019 new cases and 29 deaths.

The state’s cumulative positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the number of people tested since the start of the pandemic, reached 14.46 percent Sunday, an increase of 0.13 percentage points from the previous day.

The state health department calculates a positivity rate over a two-week period, and the rate increased slightly to 16.5 percent. The rate is calculated using “testing encounters,” which is a larger number than the total of people tested, as many have been tested multiple times throughout the pandemic.

State data showed 1,125 new cases reported in Clark County, bringing the total to 104,624. The county death toll remained at 1,690.

The Washoe County Health District reported a record 835 cases, bringing the total to 22,010. Five new deaths raised the total to 241.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

