New COVID-19 cases in Nevada rebound as positivity rate falls again

New cases of COVID-19 in Nevada rebounded somewhat to 1,328 over the preceding day as the state added 37 new deaths from the disease, according to state data posted Friday.

Certified Medical Assistant Martha Sida prepares a COVID-19 vaccine during a UNLV Medicine clinic in the Student Union at UNLV in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Human Services brought the cumulative total of confirmed cases in the state to 276,279, while the fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,218.

New cases were well above the 14-day moving average of 1,055 per day and reached the highest one-day total since Saturday, when 1,501 cases were reported.

Deaths were far above the 14-day moving average of 19 per day.

The state’s positivity rate, essentially the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the coronavirus, continued its recent descent from a high of 21.7 percent on Jan. 13 to reach 18 percent. The forward-looking metric is still more than triple the World Health Organization’s target of 5 percent, but state public officials say it indicates the state’s mitigation and vaccination efforts are having an impact on the spread of the illness.

The state data shows 1,290 patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases were occupying hospital beds in Nevada as of Thursday, down 32 from the preceding day.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths over the preceding day, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. That pushed the cumulative totals for the county to 212,575 cases and 3,234 deaths.

