Reactions pour in on Nevada’s mask mandate ending

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2022 - 11:33 am
 
An usher holds a mask up sign during the Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes NHL hockey game on ...
An usher holds a mask up sign during the Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Reaction has been swift since Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Nevada’s mask mandate was lifted.

Sen. Jacky Rosen expressed support for Gov. Sisolak on Twitter: “I’m grateful for (Gov. Sisolak’s) leadership as we navigate this pandemic. We’ve made significant progress against COVID & I support his efforts to guide our state back to normal while continuing to protect the health of Nevadans.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto also was supportive of the governor, writing: “This is the right call by (Gov. Sisolak). Nevadans have worked hard to fight Omicron and keep our communities safe. As a result, numbers are trending in the right direction. Now’s the time to ease surge precautions.”

Adam Laxalt, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate and is a possible general election opponent of Cortez Masto, wrote on Twitter: “After years of forcing unnecessary lockdowns and mandates on Nevadans, Democrats have now changed their definition of science because they think it will help them win re-election.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo was critical of Sisolak, writing: “By waiting to remove the mask mandate until other Democrat governors did so, Sisolak revealed his complete lack of ability to make timely decisions that are in the best interest of Nevadans.

“Nevada deserves better leadership in Carson City.”

A poll on the Review-Journal’s Twitter account revealed overwhelming agreement with Gov. Sisolak’s decision to end the mandate.

The Golden Knights announced that masks will no longer be required at home games.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

