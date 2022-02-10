Sisolak ends state mask mandate

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the suspension of Nevada’s mask mandate at a virtual news conference Thursday, following the lead of other governors.

This screenshot shows Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak during a virtual press conference, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (Governor's Office)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday ended the state’s mask mandate, effective immediately.

“Given all of these updates and the tools we have, now is the appropriate time for me to announce that Nevada will rescind our mask mandate, effective immediately,” Sisolak said.

In doing so, he joined several other Democratic governors in states including California who this week eased mask policies aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said masks no longer would be required in public spaces, but “there are locations where you may still be asked to wear a mask.”

Sisolak said the federal mask mandates remain in place in airports, on planes and on public transportation.

Sisolak said masks no longer would be required at schools, but stressed that school districts needed to work with local health officials to have plan for outbreaks.

He said that to minimize disruptions at schools, masks would stay on through the school day today.

Sisolak said employers and organizations still could choose to require masks.

“Just like vaccines, masks are still a great tool that we have at our disposal,” Sisolak said. “I expect going forward to still see Nevadans and visitors utilizing masks when they are out in public.”

Nevada had been among half a dozen states that still mandated that most people wear masks in indoor public places.

The move comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to plummet in Nevada as in much of the country, and as resignation sets in that the country likely will need to coexist with the virus rather than vanquish it.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said that he would let the state’s indoor mask mandate expire next week for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, individual counties can continue to require masks, and face-coverings still will be required for children in school.

Nevada’s mask mandate has been tied to the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which calls for masks in counties where there is high or substantial transmission of COVID-19.

For a county to exit the state mask mandate for crowded indoor public spaces, it had to record back-to-back weeks with a seven-day average case rate under 50 per 100,000 residents and a seven-day test positivity rate below 8 percent — metrics considered as posing a “moderate” or “low” risk of transmission by the CDC.

Clark County has remained under the mask mandate since it was reinstated in July. On Wednesday, the county’s positivity rate stood at 18.81 percent, with a seven-day case rate of 258.35 per 100,000 residents.

