Students, teachers in Nevada no longer will need to wear masks

In this Dec. 10, 2021, file photo, Bailey Middle School substitute teacher Cristian Calata, center, works with students at the school's library in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students, teachers and other school employees may no longer need to wear masks following an announcement Thursday from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

However, Sisolak said school districts may set their own policies. As of Thursday morning, the Clark County School District had yet to comment on Sisolak’s announcement or its plans for masks in schools.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, which has more than 300,000 students and 40,000 employees, hasn’t responded to a late Wednesday afternoon Review-Journal request for comment.

In July 2021, the Clark County School District announced students and employees would be required to wear face masks while indoors and on school buses unless a medical or developmental condition prohibited them from doing so.

The following month, Sisolak issued an emergency directive requiring masks indoors for kindergarten through 12th grade students in school districts, public charter schools and private schools in Clark and Washoe counties.

In other counties, masks are required while riding school buses and for all school employees while indoors.

The Clark County School Board has heard from parents during public comment periods for months who oppose the student mask mandate. And it has faced a handful of District Court and federal lawsuits seeking to overturn the mandate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.