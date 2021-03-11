Select Nevada CVS pharmacies to offer COVID vaccines by appointment

Nevadans can go to select CVS pharmacies to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Pharmacist Evelyn Kim, wears a mask and gloves at the CVS pharmacy at Target in the Tenleytown area of Washington. The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. pharmacies, including CVS, part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are starting to appear. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The national pharmacy chain has doubled the number of states where select CVS Pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Nevada was added to the program within the past week, according to a Thursday news release.

Appointments will start to become available for booking on Saturday. Vaccinesare offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact customer service: 800-746-7287.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows with the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and chief executive officer of CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”

On March 2, the Biden administration announced that for the month of March, participating pharmacies would prioritize vaccinating educators and staff and child care workers. From March 3 to March 10, this population accounted for more than 30 percent of COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations, the release said.

