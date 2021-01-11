56°F
Sisolak to provide update on COVID-19 efforts, vaccinations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 11:44 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
On a day when total cases topped 250,000 in the state, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 mitigation and immunization efforts.

The press conference will be conducted virtually, and will be streamed live here and on the governor’s YouTube channel.

Also attending will be Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health; and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

