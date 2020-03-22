Statewide count of COVID-19 cases increases to 190

There have been 2,909 tests performed, according to the Nevada Health Response state website.

Southern Nevada Health District director of community health Dr. Michael Johnson talks about coronavirus during a news conference at the district's headquarters in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The state’s count of COVID-19 cases has jumped up to 190 after 33 tests came back positive for the virus.

There have been 2,909 tests performed, according to the Nevada Health Response state website. Of 2,638 tests, 2,448 came back negative.

Nellis Air Force Base also reported officials have confirmed one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total up to seven.

“All members are being treated and entered isolation at the time of symptom onset,” according to a press release, Sunday morning. “The members will remain in isolation in accordance with CDC protocols.”

There have been two deaths statewide.

