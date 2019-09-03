‘Storm Area 51’ events get final OK from Lincoln County

The events are expected to draw up to 15,000 people to Lincoln County per day, plans filed to the county revealed.

Visitors enter the Alien Research Center along the Extraterrestrial Highway in Hiko. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A spaceship hanging from a tow truck marks the entrance to the Little A'Le'Inn which is to be a gathering site for the upcoming Storm Area 51 on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bring on them aliens.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln County Commission gave two “Storm Area 51”-themed festivals — Alienstock from Sept. 20-22 in Rachel and Area 51 Basecamp from Sept. 20-21 in Hiko — the green light during a meeting in Pioche, according to Eric Holt, emergency manager for the county.

“They got the final approval, and they are moving forward with promoting and hosting those events,” Holt said.

The commission already approved special event permits for both festivals last month, contingent on the organizers providing detailed plans and insurance coverage at Tuesday’s meeting. Those plans, however, did not include the musicians slated to play at each event, Holt said.

A large law enforcement and emergency responder presence will be stationed throughout the county near both events to handle the influx of up to 15,000 people. About 150 members of various law enforcement organizations, up to 60 medical personnel and other officials will form a roughly 300-person team, Holt said.

The alien-inspired events were spawned after a Facebook post about storming the gates of Area 51, where conspiracy theorists believe extraterrestrial secrets are being kept, went viral. Although the original creator said the idea was a joke, the page has garnered the interest of over 2 million people on the social media site.

Lincoln County pre-signed a declaration of emergency last month ahead of the proposed events. The move was made to help streamline the process if an emergency situation arises and county resources are depleted.

Neighboring Nye County made an emergency declaration last week, as unpermitted gatherings are expected in the area near the Area 51 Alien Travel Center in Amargosa Valley.

Despite the proposed issues the mass of visitors might create for the area, Lincoln County Commissioner Varlin Higbee said the organizers are doing them a favor by gathering people at two planned locations.

“We’re thankful they’re doing this,” Higbee said. “Or otherwise it would be helter-skelter.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.