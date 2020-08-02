Total COVID-19 cases in Nevada surpasses 50K

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada surged past 50,000 on Sunday as state health officials reported 1,131 new cases.

A medical worker tests a patient for COVID-19 during an event hosted by Clark County Commission Vice Chairman Lawrence Weekly in collaboration with local medical companies at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada surged past 50,000 on Sunday as state health officials reported 1,131 new cases.

Sunday’s figures brought the total number of cases in Nevada to 50,205.

Data released by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday shows three fewer COVID-19 deaths in Clark County than previously reported. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, it wasn’t clear why the deaths were subtracted, but the total number of deaths stood at 832 for the state.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 980 new cases in Clark County and no additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 43,147 with 688 deaths.

The health district also reported that 10 more Clark County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state’s infection rate, which is considered a better indicator of the outbreak, continued to rise for the 25th day in a row and stands at 10.34 percent as of Sunday. The rate is calculated by dividing the number of people tested for COVID-19 with the number of positive test results statewide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. h