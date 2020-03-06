Washoe County officials see ‘very low risk’ of coronavirus spread

Washoe County officials indicated that there is a “very low risk” for the new coronavirus spreading through the community after a Reno man tested positive for COVID-19.

Huffaker Elementary School in Reno was closed Friday after the health district announced a man in his 50s who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus had family members who attended the school. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Washoe County officials indicated that there is a “very low risk” for the new coronavirus spreading through the community after a Reno man tested positive for the disease.

The unidentified man, who is in his 50s, was a passenger on a cruise ship that is now in quarantine off the coast of San Francisco. He is self-isolating at home and is reported in stable condition. The state is waiting on confirmation of those results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The man has young relatives who attend a Reno elementary school, which was closed as a precaution Friday pending further testing by the county.

Kevin Dick, district health officer for the Washoe County Health District, confirmed that some of the man’s family members were on the cruise ship with him, but declined to disclose how many family members or their relationships with the man.

Dick said that the school was seeing higher rates of influenza-like symptoms in recent weeks. He said that shutting the school down was done “out of an abundance of caution,” and that those students showing symptoms would be tested for coronavirus.

Kristen McNeil, the school district’s interim superintendent, said that the district was notified about the positive case late Thursday and that the health district requested closure of the school Friday out of caution. She said that a deep cleaning team was sent there Thursday night to disinfect the campus.

Dick urged the community to stay vigilant when it comes to preventing the spreading of disease, specifically to ensure they are washing their hands as often as possible.

“I’d like everyone in the community to become germaphobes,” Dick said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement Friday morning saying his “heart goes out” to the Reno patient and that he intends to seek additional resources to help the state identify and prevent the spread of the disease.

“I encourage all Nevadans not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as updates on this developing situation become available,” Sisolak said. “As we are now experiencing the anticipated impact on our local schools, I am in daily contact with the state superintendent and education leaders, and we continue to work in partnership with the districts to prioritize the health of our students, education staff and their families, and ensure that the state serves as a resource to provide the necessary support.”

Jhone Ebert, Nevada superintendent of public instruction, said that the state Education Department is working with local school district leaders on preparation and contingency plans and has created a set of recommendations to help them address concerns regarding the virus.

