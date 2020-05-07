North Las Vegas reopens police records bureau building
North Las Vegas reopened its police records bureau building Thursday, giving the public access to all services, including fingerprinting, work cards, background checks and in-person police reports.
Social distancing will be required at the records bureau, located at 2266 Civic Center Drive. Visitors must bring and wear a mask.
Security will check temperatures, and a maximum of 10 people at a time will be allowed inside.
The building is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on holidays.
The city is still encouraging people to file police reports online.
