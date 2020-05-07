North Las Vegas reopens police records bureau building

North Las Vegas on Thursday reopened its police records bureau building, giving the public access to services such as fingerprinting and work cards.

(Review-Journal file photo)

North Las Vegas reopened its police records bureau building Thursday, giving the public access to all services, including fingerprinting, work cards, background checks and in-person police reports.

Social distancing will be required at the records bureau, located at 2266 Civic Center Drive. Visitors must bring and wear a mask.

Security will check temperatures, and a maximum of 10 people at a time will be allowed inside.

The building is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on holidays.

The city is still encouraging people to file police reports online.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.