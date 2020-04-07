North Las Vegas to consider penalties for landlords who evict tenants

The council will meet Wednesday to consider a directive that would allow for civil and criminal penalties against property managers who evict tenants during the pandemic.

North Las Vegas will hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider civil and criminal penalties for those who evict people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will be held virtually at 10 a.m., spokesman Patrick Walker said. Meetings are streamed on the city’s website.

North Las Vegas’ directive comes on the heels of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order last week halting evictions in Nevada during the state of emergency. The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported that, despite Sisolak’s order, some still face lockouts.

Under North Las Vegas’ directive, those who violate the governor’s order could lose their license, be fined, or face jail time, Walker said.

City Manager Ryann Juden said Ward 1 Councilman Isaac Barron was a driving force behind the directive.

“It’s for public health,” Barron said. “It’s a question of public health. Right now we don’t want to see families put out on the street.”

