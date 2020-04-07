North Las Vegas to consider penalties for violators of emergency orders

The council will meet Wednesday to consider an ordinance that would allow for penalties against people who violate emergency orders issued by the governor or city manager.

North Las Vegas will hold a special meeting Wednesday to consider civil and criminal penalties for those who violate emergency directives from the governor or city manager.

If passed, the ordinance would punish those who evict people during the coronavirus pandemic, but the ordinance is broad enough to allow for enforcement of future directives, spokesman Patrick Walker said.

The meeting will be held virtually at 10 a.m., and will be streamed on the city’s website.

North Las Vegas proposed amendment to city code comes on the heels of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 29 order halting evictions in Nevada during the state of emergency. The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported that, despite Sisolak’s order, some still face lockouts.

Under North Las Vegas’ ordinance, those who violate the governor’s order could lose their license, be fined, or face jail time, Walker said.

Specifically, violators could be fined up to $1,000 per day or face misdemeanor charges that could result in up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, the city said.

City Manager Ryann Juden said Ward 1 Councilman Isaac Barron was a driving force behind the directive.

“It’s for public health,” Barron said. “It’s a question of public health. Right now we don’t want to see families put out on the street.”

Residents can participate in the meeting by submitting public comment before 9 a.m. Wednesday by using an online form, emailing comments to cityclerk@cityofnorthlasvegas.com, or recording comments by calling 702-633-1030. To comment on the proposal during the meeting, call 702-215-6302. Callers will be placed in a queue and will be notified when it is their turn to speak.

